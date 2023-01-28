Islamabad Announces Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Offices

Islamabad’s district administration has announced to observe a public holiday on 30 January on account of the arrival of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President in the federal capital. All public and private educational institutes and offices will remain closed.

However, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals will operate as usual.

Here is the official notification.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met called on the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on 25 January. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was greeted by PM Shehbaz upon his arrival at Chandna Airport in Rahim Yar Khan.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries. PM Shehbaz also brought up his previous visit to the UAE and emphasized the importance of following through on the agreements made during that visit.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) Syed Tariq Fatemi.