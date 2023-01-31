Concave AGRI Releases Insightful Impact Report Reflecting on 2022 Achievements

Concave AGRI has released its 2022 Impact Report which is a detailed, comprehensive, and insightful report discussing the important influence the platform has on Pakistan’s agricultural sphere.

A pre-eminent AgriTech company, Concave AGRI brings together an experienced team of business, technical and agricultural experts whose vision is to offer internationally competitive agriculture solutions to meet food security challenges worldwide and domestically.

There is also a key focus on awareness regarding the pressing issue of climate change. The brand is committed to empowering the agricultural sector of Pakistan which is the backbone of our flourishing nation.

In 2022, Concave AGRI was instrumental in contributing to 9 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a primary focus on gender equality, climate action, sustainability, and promoting economic growth and favorable working conditions.

Over the past year, Concave AGRI has achieved remarkable feats through its sub-brands, Kissan Karobar, Kissan Madadgar, Kissan Dukan, AgriSense, and ClimateCare.

Impact reports are a crucial part of a brand’s decision-making process and reflection, allowing the brand and community to thoroughly understand how the company’s actions reflect in society and help identify areas of improvement as well as applaud.

Concave AGRI’s impact report stays true to this and has showcased an outstanding commitment to the well-being of our community. To download report, visit here.