Electricity Bill Blunder: GB Consumer Receives Rs. 13.7 Crore Bill

An electricity consumer in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) received an electricity bill that was much higher than what he was expecting. The bill amount was over 13.7 million rupees, which was a huge shock for the consumer.

Upon receiving the bill, the consumer immediately approached the electricity department to resolve the issue.

The Secretary of Electronics GB ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter, as he believed the high bill amount was a result of a mistake made by the data entry operator.

The Secretary explained that the bill was from December and was due to a data entry error by the operator. He stated that the operator had been suspended and an inquiry had been ordered to investigate the matter further.