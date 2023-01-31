Take a Look at This Breathtaking Snowy Sight at Balochistan’s Shela Bagh Station [Video]

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 31, 2023 | 10:58 am

Balochistan, a province renowned for its wealth of minerals and resources, is one of Pakistan’s most diverse regions, both geographically and ethnically. It’s home to a number of stunning locales, with Shela Bagh being one of the most breathtaking.

Recently, a video of the snow-laden town has taken the internet by storm. The viral video captures a train stopping at the Shela Bagh station, showing off in its true splendor

Shela Bagh is a town in the district of Qila Abdullah. It is located on the Quetta-Chaman Highway (N-25) near the Shela Bagh Cantonment and is famous for its railway station and entry to the Khojak tunnel also called the Shela Bagh tunnel.

The untapped town is expected to get even more attention as a result of the latest viral video, as people from all over the world admire its stunning surroundings.

