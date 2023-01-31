Lahore District Education Reverses Controversial Decision Affecting 8,000 Private Schools

District Education Authority (DEA) in Lahore has reversed its previous decision and allowed 8,000 private schools in Lahore to engage in extra-curricular activities without seeking prior permission

According to reports, two weeks ago, DEA Lahore had issued a notification, forbidding private schools from conducting any extra-curricular activities without its prior approval.

Extra-curricular activities play a crucial role in a student’s overall development. They provide opportunities for students to explore their interests and passions, develop new skills, and build relationships with their peers.

These activities also help students to learn teamwork, communication, and leadership skills, all of which are valuable for their future careers. Extra-curricular activities are an essential part of a student’s education and should be encouraged and supported by schools and parents.

Furthermore, participating in extra-curricular activities can also boost a student’s confidence and self-esteem, as well as provide a sense of accomplishment and pride in their achievements.

Additionally, extra-curricular activities can also serve as a form of stress relief, allowing students to step away from the demands of academic life and engage in activities they enjoy.