World’s Oldest Buddhist Temple in Swat is Among Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Archaeology, an international magazine, has named the Buddhist Apsidal temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Swat among the top 10 best archaeological discoveries of 2022.

The temple is situated in Bazira in Barikot tehsil and was unearthed by the Italian Archaeological Mission in collaboration with the provincial department of archaeology last year.

ALSO READ Railway Staff Protest Against 8 Months of Salary Delays

The excavations of the site, which was named one of the ten most endangered archaeological sites in the world by Archaeology due to militancy in the region, took nearly 40 years to complete.

The director of the Italian Mission, Prof Luca M Olivieri, stated that the entire team was committed to the excavation.

Olivieri also expressed gratitude to the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, archaeologists, workers, Italian and Pakistani embassies and consulates, ISMEO, and Ca’ Foscari University.

Luca M Olivieri, who led the archaeologists, also thanked Swat’s civil society and acknowledged the media’s role in keeping the issue of preserving Barikot’s cultural heritage alive.

ALSO READ Concave AGRI Releases Insightful Impact Report Reflecting on 2022 Achievements

“It is an encouraging point for the KP government and will keep its commitment high, which is carrying out a program to acquire the entire archaeological area of Barikot,” he added.