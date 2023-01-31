List of Foreign Superstars Playing in PSL for First Time This Year

As the Pakistan Super League is becoming a bigger brand with every passing year, many new foreign stars have signed up for the upcoming edition of the league. Some exciting international talent is ready to star in the PSL 8 making it a promising season for cricket fans.

The international players who will be making their PSL debut in 2023 include big names like Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jimmy Neesham, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Peshawar Zalmi have roped in the Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, while Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be donning the Karachi Kings jersey. In addition, James Fuller, Matthew Wade, and Andrew Tye will be making their PSL debut for Karachi Kings.

Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, and Josh Little, will be playing their first season for Multan Sultans. Islamabad United have also added the debutants Tom Curran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Gus Atkinson to their squad. Along with Jimmy Neesham, the international newcomers in Peshawar Zalmi include Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Richard Gleeson.

Quetta Gladiators will be launching Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Thushara, and Odean Smith in the PSL arena this year. Lahore Qalandars will feature new international stars Kusal Mendis and Shane Dadswell in the eighth edition of the PSL.

These star internationals will light up Pakistan’s grounds with their glittering skillset once the PSL 8 kicks off on 13th February.

For the latest updates, visit PSL 2023.