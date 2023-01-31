Shaheen Afridi Unveils His New Kit Logo for Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, already regarded as one of the finest pacers on the planet, has decided to showcase his skills as a designer ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Alex Hales Prefers PSL 8 Over National Duty

A few days ago, it was revealed by Atif Rana, the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, that Shaheen Afridi has taken it upon himself to design Lahore’s new kit for PSL 8. While many fans were left confused as to what design Shaheen will come up with, they have received a glimpse of Shaheen’s work as Lahore have released their new logo which will be emblazoned on their kits.

The new logo was revealed in a teaser video released on Lahore’s official account on various social media platforms. The new logo is in line with the minimalist logo trend that has captivated the sporting world lately.

It seems like Qalandars have decided to stick with the neon green kits for the upcoming season as well as the newly revealed logo is of the same color.

ALSO READ Nasser Hussain Has an Advice for PCB Regarding National Pacers

Check out Lahore’s new logo:

The Designer himself with the official logo of LQ sports outlet 🙌#sochnabemanahai pic.twitter.com/2fW0kVT1PW — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) January 31, 2023

The defending champions will be determined to retain their title as they commence the proceedings of PSL 8 in the opening match against Multan Sultans on 13 February in Multan.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table