Abdul Razzaq Settles Shaheen Vs. Bumrah Debate Once and For All

Former Pakistani cricketer, Abdul Razzaq believes Shaheen Afridi is a better bowler than Indian star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, claiming that Bumrah does not come close to him.

Speaking in an interview, the former all-rounder stated that despite having represented India for seven years in international cricket, he does not have an impact at the top level.

Razzaq said that Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, has established himself as a complete pacer not only in Pakistan but also around the world in a relatively short period.

The 43-year-old has the view that his unusual bowling style causes problems for batters, but Bumrah himself is prone to injury, which keeps him from playing regularly.

While responding to a question, Abdul Razzaq stated that Shaheen, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf are all very talented fast bowlers, who can represent Pakistan for a long time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bumrah suffered a back injury before the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, and his availability for the upcoming season is also in doubt.

Last week, Rohit Sharma said, “About Bumrah, I am not too sure at the moment. The first two Test matches [against Australia], of course, he is not going to be available.”