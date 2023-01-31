Matric and Inter Exams May Be Delayed as Teachers Attend Unplanned Census

The future of over 10 million students enrolled in government schools in Punjab is in jeopardy as the schedule for their final exams for matriculation and intermediate has yet to be released.

The delay has created difficulties for the principals of 48,000 schools, as they are struggling to plan without a confirmed exam schedule. The teachers in Punjab are set to participate in the census starting on 1 March, making it impossible for them to administer the annual exams during that month.

Frustrated teachers have stated that the academic year began with a delay in August last year. This left them with only six months to complete the syllabus, giving them limited time to effectively educate students.

Asif Gohar, President of the All Teachers Union (ATU), has called for an immediate announcement of the schedule for the annual exams to alleviate the stress and uncertainty surrounding the situation.

However, the authorities have stated that the exams will proceed as planned in March, regardless of the concerns raised. They have confirmed that the schedule for the exams will be released next week.

Holding timely exams is important because it ensures fairness, accountability, and efficient use of resources, provides valuable feedback to students and teachers and helps track student progress and academic development.

Via: 24News