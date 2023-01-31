These Pakistani Players Will Make Their PSL Debut in 8th Edition

The Pakistan Super League has always served as a launching pad for young players to make their mark on the big stage. With the eighth edition of PSL on the horizon, many young cricketers are set to get their chance to prove themselves.

Top domestic performers as well as shining names from the Pakistan Junior League are among the local players who are expected to make their PSL debut this year.

Pakistani pacer Aamer Jamal, who just made his T20I debut against England, is set to begin his PSL career with Peshawar Zalmi, while Test batter Saud Shakeel will play for Quetta Gladiators. Haseebullah Khan, a promising U-19 batter, and Sufyan Muqeem, a new prodigy, have also joined Peshawar Zalmi.

Aimal Khan and Arafat Minhas, both PJL stars, will make their debuts for Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, respectively. Quetta Gladiators will also include renowned tennis star Mohammad ‘Karnal’ Zahid, and Omar Bin Yousuf, while Multan Sultans will feature Mohammad Sarwar Afridi.

As developing players, Lahore Qalandars have recruited Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, and Shawaiz Irfan. Furthermore, Hassan Nawaz will play for Islamabad United, while Irfan Khan Niazi and Tayyab Tahir will feature for Karachi Kings.

Seeing the exciting local talent ready to buoy up the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, many future stars are likely to be unearthed in the upcoming season starting from 13th February.

