Check Out How Tecno Phantom X2 Pro’s Moving Camera Works [Video]

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is an unforgettable phone due to its distinctive retractable telephoto/portrait lens. Better yet, we now have a teardown video from PBKreviews that shows us how the moving camera works from the inside.

The back cover is taken off by removing the SIM tray and applying heat to the back. 17 screws are taken out to access the cameras and examine the telephoto module (at 1:15 in the video). The entire lens is able to extend outwards from its base and retract when no longer needed.

Despite keeping the phone slim, the retractable telephoto lens takes up a lot of space in the camera assembly. It is even bigger than the Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor in some flagship phones. In fact, the whole camera setup takes up nearly as much space as the battery.

Further unclipping of cables takes off the mainboard, providing a closer view of the rear cameras, proximity sensor, and LED flash. The chipset, RAM, and storage are located on the backside.

The battery does not have pull tabs and requires a few drops of isopropyl alcohol on the adhesive, just like Samsung phones. The speaker assembly is then shown at the bottom of the video. For that reason, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro receives a combined repairability score of 4.5/10.