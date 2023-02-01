FIA to Report on Multi-Billion Rupee Corruption in Ministry of Science and Technology

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expedite the investigation of multi-billion rupee corruption cases against the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to details, the PAC has ordered the FIA to complete the investigation by 23 February. The Parliamentary body has also instructed the agency to furnish the probe’s findings before the PAC, AGPR, and the Ministry.

Currently, the FIA is investigating 25 cases against the Ministry. These cases date back to 2017, 2018, and 2019. These cases are related to malpractice in the process of awarding contracts to contractors for the procurement of various materials.

Although the contracts were awarded to the highest bidders, who were expected to supply grade-A materials, the contractors provided grade-C materials to the Ministry.

Last month, the PAC, a parliamentary body responsible for overseeing public spending, had also summoned FIA officials in this regard.

Director FIA’s Islamabad Zone was asked to give a briefing on the cases. The Director was also accompanied by the investigating officers of these cases.