Govt Announces Huge LPG Price Increase After Petrol Bomb

There seems to be no relief for Pakistanis in sight. Petroleum prices were jacked up by Rs. 35 recently amid the prevailing economic crisis and now LPG prices have also been raised.

According to the official notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the per kilo tariff of LPG has been increased by Rs. 60, jumping to Rs. 264 per kg.

Resultantly, prices of both domestic and commercial cylinders have skyrocketed. Domestic cylinder price has been hiked by Rs. 703, reaching Rs. 3,115. The commercial cylinder rate has reached Rs. 11,984 after an increase of Rs. 2,706.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Irfan Khokhar lashed out at OGRA, claiming that the authority has notified a historic increase in LPG prices.

Last week early on Sunday morning, the federal government announced a massive increase in petroleum prices. The move surprised everyone as it came two days before the scheduled fortnightly review.

While announcing the decision, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that new prices have been notified before the fortnightly review because social media was rife with rumors that petroleum prices would be raised by Rs. 50, which led to an artificial shortage at petrol pumps across the country.