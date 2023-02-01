Govt Announces 2 Million Jobs Under National Youth Employment Policy

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, announced that the current government will provide two million employment opportunities to the youth of Pakistan through the National Youth Employment Policy (NYEP).

During the inaugural event of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, Khawaja highlighted that Pakistan has a large youthful population with around 150 million people under 30 years of age, accounting for 68 percent of the country’s population.

She stated that the youth are not just the future, but also the present, and that with the right opportunities, they can become valuable assets to the country. The government’s priority areas for youth empowerment include “Girls Learn Girls Earn,” “Blue Collar Jobs,” and providing respectable career prospects. The Prime Minister’s Youth Program emphasizes the four “Es”: education, employment, participation, and environment.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program was created after extensive engagement with the youth and related stakeholders to ensure its success and productivity.

A National Youth Council, consisting of energetic youth actively contributing to the welfare and development of society, has also been constituted. The government prioritizes young people of various socioeconomic backgrounds, religious minorities, and people with disabilities in all its programs. It also launched the Green Youth Movement in response to the climate change-related disasters in Pakistan.

Khawaja thanked the Secretary-General for hosting the event and requested more efforts for the country’s youth to be mobilized this year.