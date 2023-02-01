UAE Announces Big News for Non-Muslim Couples

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 1, 2023 | 12:49 pm

A new federal law regarding the personal status of non-Muslims in UAE has come into effect today, 1 February 2023, as announced by the UAE government.

According to the details, the new law will regulate the marriage requirements for non-Muslims, allowing them to tie the knot in courts in a non-Shariah way. It also states that couples marrying must be at least 21 years old.

In addition, both parties can solely or jointly file a divorce without even giving the reason for doing so before the court.

Speaking about the amendment, Legal Expert at Al Rowaad Advocates, Dr. Hasan Elhai, remarked that women’s testimony will be equal to that of a man, giving them equal rights in the court process.

Also, they’ll have the same rights as men for inheritance, divorce, and shared custody of children until they’re 18 years old, after that, children will choose any of the parents following a divorce.

If parents disagree on joint custody, they can file a request in court, which will then determine what’s best for the child.

