Dubai Home Rent Now Payable via Bank Account Automatically

Dubai tenants can finally pay house rent through their bank accounts automatically, as Dubai Land Department (DLD) scrapped the use of post-dated cheques. The decision will come into effect at the start or renewal of the contract.

In a statement, DLD stated that Ejari, Dubai’s property rental portal, is now linked with the UAE Direct Debit System (UAEDDS), enabling tenants to pay recurring payments automatically from their bank accounts.

ALSO READ UAE Keen to Enhance Investment in Pakistan: Envoy

Head Of Property Management Betterhomes, Niral Jhaveri, said that people can now set their payment schedule during the start or renewal of tenancy contracts.

She added that it benefits both property brokers and landlords since it reduces manual paperwork and post-dated cheques. In addition, tenants also won’t face issues like unmatching signs or a shortage of checkbooks.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia to Host Football Asia Cup 2027 for First Time After India’s Withdrawal

Dubai launched this direct debit system for rent in July 2022, but landlords were still asking for a 12-month advance in a single cheque in 2022 from the tenants, who faced difficulties.