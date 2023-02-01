Saudi Arabia to Host Football Asia Cup 2027 for First Time After India’s Withdrawal

Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host of the Asian Cup 2027, following a decision made during the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia is making rapid progress in becoming the central stage for sporting events particularly football as it is set to host the Asian Cup 2027. The Saudi delegation presented their proposal, which included plans to renovate existing stadiums and build new ones, and their bid was officially submitted with the slogan “Forward for Asia” in 2020.

Initially, India and Saudi Arabia were shortlisted as the top two contenders for the hosting rights of the event, but the All India Football Federation withdrew from the host selection process in December 2022, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only remaining candidate. After the final meeting in Bahrain, Asian Football Confederation has now officially announced Saudi Arabia as the host of the Asian Cup 2027.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to establish itself as a major destination for hosting global sporting events, having recently hosted matches between renowned international teams as well as signing the star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for the Saudi Premier League.