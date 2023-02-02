Gwadar Will Be Region’s Most Important Port Soon

Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqailli, has claimed that Gwadar will be transformed into a state-of-the-art smart port city having international standards in the near future.

While speaking at a review meeting of Gwadar’s development projects, the Chief Secretary stated that Gwadar is on its way to becoming the most important port in the region.

Besides, the Chief Secretary received a briefing on various initiatives going on in the port city under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was informed that Gwadar will start receiving electricity from Iran on 10 February. The process of connecting Gwadar with the national grid will be finalized in March this year.

He ordered expediting the revamping of the port city’s educational institutes as well accelerating the clean water supply project. The Chief Secretary also instructed to ensure the provision of top-class amenities to the citizens of Gwadar as soon as possible.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Local Government Dosthain Khan Jamaldini, Secretary Energy Bashir Ahmad Bazai, Secretary PHE Saleh Muhammad Baloch, Secretary Information Hamza Shafaqat, and Secretary Implementation Abdullah Khan also attended the meeting in person.

Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed, federal and provincial officials including Chairman GPA Pansand Khan Buledi, and DG GDA Mujibur Rehman Qambrani attended the meeting online.