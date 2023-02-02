Punjab University Seniors Force Freshmen to Undress in Front of Girls

Ragging is an initiation tradition in many societies, including student communities. Its original purpose was to create a sense of unity and bonding among members of a group by forcing them to undergo a series of challenges or tasks that are often demeaning or embarrassing.

However, over time, the practice of ragging has become harmful and abusive, with many instances of physical, emotional, and psychological violence reported. In many countries, ragging is now illegal and banned due to the negative impact it can have on individuals and the community as a whole.

In Pakistan, ragging in educational institutions continues unabated. In one such incident, newcomers at Punjab University were subjected to ragging and were forced to perform objectionable tasks as part of it.

According to reports, senior students of the university’s Fine Arts department pressurized junior students to get naked during ragging sessions. To make matters worse, they were told to do so in front of their female class fellows.

Besides, the seniors also harassed and humiliated junior females. They blew cigarette smoke on their faces. They searched their bags without permission and paraded their personal belongings.

On the other hand, Punjab University’s spokesperson, Khurram Shahzad, has played down these reports, claiming that neither such incident has been reported nor any student has complained about ragging.

Via: Pakistan Today