Meet Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, an S22 Ultra With a 200 MP Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially launched and it’s the smallest upgrade in Samsung’s flagship phone history. It even looks exactly the same as last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There are a total of 2 changes in the S23 Ultra. It gets a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 treatment and a whopping 200MP shooter based on a brand-new image sensor.

Design and Display

The screen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is unchanged from the previous model, which was already excellent. The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display features a resolution of 1440p and a brightness of 1,750 nits, with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. It also introduces Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for front and back protection with recycled glass.

Internals and Storage

The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features a Cortex-X3 core that runs at a maximum speed of 3.36GHz, an increase from the standard 3.2GHz on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Adreno 740 GPU has been clocked at 719MHz, compared to the previous 680MHz.

Unlike last year, the S23 Ultra starts with 256 GB storage and goes all the way to 1 TB UFS 4.0. RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB.

Cameras

A major improvement in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the main camera, which is Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor and has an adaptive feature. It can merge 16 pixels into one to produce a 12MP image with 2.4µm individual pixels, or it can merge its pixels 4-to-1 to provide a 50MP shot with more details.

The end result is better 12MP photos thanks to the extra pixel count.

Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduces the Astro Hyperlapse video mode. The main camera has enhanced video stabilization, thanks to Adaptive VDIS, which analyzes movements and lighting conditions, and the wider 2x OIS angle of the new sensor, compensating for around 3° compared to the 1.5° of the S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a new front camera, which is shared with the Galaxy S23 series – a lower resolution 12MP f/2.2 camera with autofocus.

The other three rear cameras are largely unchanged from the Galaxy S22 Ultra – a 10MP 10x f/4.9 periscope camera, a 10MP 3x f/2.4 telephoto camera, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with autofocus.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity remains unchanged from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at 5,000mAh, with a maximum charging speed of 45W. Samsung states that the S23 Ultra can reach 65% charge after a half hour of charging.

The phone will cost $1,200, despite negligible “upgrades” and will be available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender colors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications