PBC Suggests Collecting Rs. 1.5 Trillion in Taxes Without Burdening the Public

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) estimates tax revenue potential from under-taxed sectors exceeds Rs. 1.5 trillion. It tweeted, “Provinces can get Rs 288 B[illio]n additional from agriculture and property tax”.

“The federation, Rs 1.23 trillion from wholesale, retail, real estate and by curbing under-invoicing,” it stated.

The PBC’s estimates roughly coincide with the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) recent comments on the national tax gap earlier in January when it officially admitted that a huge tax gap of Rs. 1.289 trillion exists in the tax collection system of Pakistan.

Pertinently, the tax gap is broadly defined as the difference between what taxpayers should pay and what they actually pay.