Peugeot to Launch All-Electric 3008 and 5008 SUVs With 700 KM Range

The next-generation Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 will debut in H2 2023. Details from the company suggest that the E-3008 and E-5008 will be introduced as battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

According to reports, the E-3008 will be unveiled first, followed by the E-5008. The E-3008 will be the first vehicle to utilize the STLA Medium platform.

STLA Medium is one of the four future “BEV-by-design” platforms for the Stellantis Group EVs. However, these platforms can also accommodate internal combustion engines.

The E-3008 is said to have an all-electric range of up to 700 kilometers with battery packs ranging from 87 kWh to 104 kWh. Three electric powertrains, including a dual-motor configuration, will be available. The specifics regarding E-5008 are sparse.

Peugeot announced that the company is introducing new hybrid technology with a mild-hybrid 48V unit, which will feature in the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008, and 408.

Peugeot also announced that all of its models will include an electric variant in 2023, as part of its plan to sell only BEVs by 2030. Currently, the BEV lineup consists of the E-208, E-2008, and E-308, with the E-408 debuting later this year.