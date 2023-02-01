Peugeot 2008 Gets a Massive Price Hike

The persistent depreciation of the local currency has prompted a new wave of price hikes. A recent automaker to join this movement is Peugeot Lucky Motor Corporation (PLMC), which has increased its prices by up to Rs. 499,000.

Effective immediately, the prices of both 2008 variants are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Peugeot 2008 Active 5,400,000 5,899,000 499,000 Peugeot 2008 Allure 6,100,000 6,599,000 499,000

Production Shut Down

Last week, Kia Lucky Motors stopped bookings for its entire lineup. According to an official press release from the company:

Owing to the recent significant volatility of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee, we have no other option but to temporarily suspend the bookings of all Kia vehicles. We would like to affirm that once the USD parity with PKR stabilizes, we will resume the bookings for all Kia vehicles.

Peugeot, the other automaker under Lucky Motor Corporation’s purview, halted bookings shortly afterward.

This is peculiar, given that the company recently announced a price lock offer for its automobiles. According to a report, the company has a large inventory that it intends to sell before bringing in new inventory.

The current state of the economy has rendered all certainty null and void, creating a state of panic in the industry and among the people.