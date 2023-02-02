Quetta-Karachi Buses to Have Speed Checkers After Dangerous Accidents

Balochistan government has ordered the reactivation of speed trackers in Quetta-Karachi buses after a 41-person accident last week. The decision was issued during Wednesday’s meeting presided over by Muhammad Siddiq Mandokhail, the province’s transport secretary.

Citing the meeting directives, a report from Dawn added that operators that do not activate the trackers will face punishment. Additionally, the non-compliant operators and overspeeding buses will have their permits canceled by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP).

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Ticket Prices by 8%

On Wednesday, Quetta-Karachi passenger coach owners went on an indefinite strike against “unnecessary checking and atrocities against drivers and passengers” at the Khari Check post in Hub district.

They parked their vehicles in front of Coast Guard check posts on the Quetta-Karachi highway and refused to end their strike until the checkpoints were removed. At a press conference, Quetta-Karachi Coaches Union officials threatened to stop the bus service if their demands were not met.