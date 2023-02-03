FIA Goes After a Top Islamabad Society and CDA for Causing Losses Worth Billions

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has begun an investigation into alleged irregularities by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad’s Soan Garden Society project.

According to reports, the CDA is suspected of causing billions of rupees in losses to the national treasury through its collusion with the project.

Illegal sales of mortgage plots stretching over 491 kanals and 16 marlas have also been reported. The plots, which were the property of the CDA, were sold without any development being carried out.

The Soan Garden Society allegedly made Rs. 500 million from the sale of these plots.

The society also sold plots intended for a model college, mosque, and park as commercial plots, earning Rs. 250 million rupees.

The width of streets was also reduced by 10 feet to create 125 additional plots, generating Rs. 1.5 billion rupees from citizens.

The Soan Garden Scheme was established in 2008 under the Civilian Employees Cooperative Act.

An inquiry into the CDA audit was launched by the cabinet division in 2015 and was referred to the FIA for investigation when it reached the Public Accounts Committee.

The FIA will present its findings once the investigation is completed.

Via: 24News