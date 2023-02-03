Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Nikkah Pictures Set the Internet on Fire

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 3, 2023 | 5:58 pm

Pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, has formally solemnized his Nikkah with Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi.

According to reports, the event took place at a local mosque in Karachi. Stars, legends, and other sporting personalities including journalists attended the event.

A picture of Shaheen Afridi donning a gray sherwani over off-white kurta shalwar in front of a Qazi is going viral on social media platforms. Shaheen’s father-in-law is also seen in the picture.

Here is the picture:

Here are some other visuals from the event.

Haroon Hayder

