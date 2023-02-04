Bake Me Happy – Pakistan’s First Digital Baking Show Concludes

The bulbulay star Ayesha Omar has become synonymous with excitement and glee. Therefore, it was no wonder that she set the digital platforms on fire with Sunridge Bake Me Happy. The first digital baking show in Pakistan proved to be an instant sensation invoking happiness and entertainment.

The show featured unique and easy-to-bake recipes associated with sweet and savory everyday situations. The show gained popularity with its special entrées prepared to celebrate moments of happiness reaching millions of social media viewers.

Baking has become a rage these days with health-conscious young adults in Pakistan. The show’s contemporary quick-fix recipes suited to life in the fast lane developed an instant association with the segment.

Sunridge Maida, the all-purpose flour, was the key ingredient and main star of the show. As carefully sourced, hygienically processed, and fortified, flour fulfills all baking needs of health, nutrition, and hygiene-conscious consumers.