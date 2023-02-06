All Taxis to Become Environmentally Friendly in Dubai in 5 Years

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Board of Directors approved a proposal to convert all taxis in Dubai (Dubai Taxi and franchise business taxis) to hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2027. This strategy is reportedly in line with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Green Economy initiative.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Board Chairman of RTA, stated:
The plan to transform taxis into environmentally-friendly vehicles translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai to optimise energy usage and promote environmental sustainability in the UAE. RTA has taken decisive action toward creating a safe, clean, and sustainable environment that befits Dubai’s reputation. This initiative supports the Dubai Government’s efforts to introduce green vehicles and promote a cleaner environment.
RTA has already converted 72% or 8,221 of Dubai’s taxi fleet to environmentally friendly vehicles. This achievement coincides with maximizing energy efficiency, fostering a sustainable environment, and establishing Dubai as a pioneer in promoting green mobility.
Al Tayer noted that the proposal is compatible with RTA’s goal to make all public transportation emission-free by 2050. Al Tayer added:
The results of experiments on eco-friendly vehicles, which RTA started trialling in 2008, confirmed the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs, as well as decreasing noise levels. Hybrid vehicles also have a longer lifespan compared to regular vehicles and cost less in the long run. They are characterised by lower purchase prices, maintenance fees, fuel expenses, insurance premiums, and other associated costs that potentially could be as low as 50% of regular vehicles.