All Taxis to Become Environmentally Friendly in Dubai in 5 Years

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Board of Directors approved a proposal to convert all taxis in Dubai (Dubai Taxi and franchise business taxis) to hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2027. This strategy is reportedly in line with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Green Economy initiative.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Board Chairman of RTA, stated:

The plan to transform taxis into environmentally-friendly vehicles translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai to optimise energy usage and promote environmental sustainability in the UAE. RTA has taken decisive action toward creating a safe, clean, and sustainable environment that befits Dubai’s reputation. This initiative supports the Dubai Government’s efforts to introduce green vehicles and promote a cleaner environment.

RTA has already converted 72% or 8,221 of Dubai’s taxi fleet to environmentally friendly vehicles. This achievement coincides with maximizing energy efficiency, fostering a sustainable environment, and establishing Dubai as a pioneer in promoting green mobility.

Al Tayer noted that the proposal is compatible with RTA’s goal to make all public transportation emission-free by 2050. Al Tayer added: