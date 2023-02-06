Dubai to Inaugurate Over a Dozen New Electricity Transmission Stations This Year

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is all set to inaugurate over a dozen new electricity transmission stations this year.

According to Dubai Media Office, DEWA will open 14 new 11/132 kV electricity transmission stations in 2023.

The addition of new electricity transmission stations will improve the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of Dubai’s electricity network in the face of ever-increasing demand.

In a separate development, DEWA took part in a campaign to clean the beach and plant mangroves at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary. The drive was held by the Emirates Marine Environmental Group.

The event coincided with National Environment Day, which is observed on 4 February each year. This year’s National Environment Day theme was ‘Towards a Sustainable Future.’

During the campaign, over 250 DEWA employees along with their families removed 1,500 kg of trash from the beach. They also planted 310 mangroves.