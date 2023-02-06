Shahid Afridi Opens Up on Ansha’s Viral Twitter Account After Nikkah With Shaheen

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has urged his fans to report a fake Twitter account of his daughter, Ansha Afridi. According to details, a fake profile in the name of Ansha Afridi has been active on Twitter which has forced the star all-rounder to clarify the details.

Afridi took to Twitter to reveal that none of his daughters has any profile on any social media platforms and requested his fans to report the fake profile of Ansha.

Afridi Tweeted, “This is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported”.

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account👇 pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

Ansha is Shahid Afridi’s second-eldest daughter and recently got married to Pakistan’s superstar pacer, Shaheen Afridi. The two got married on Friday in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

After the Nikkah, Shaheen and Ansha’s pictures went viral on social media, which did not please the star pacer. Shaheen took to Twitter to express his disappointment as he stated that the couple’s privacy was not respected despite his multiple requests to not spread any images of the couple together.