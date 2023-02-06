Govt Creates Posts for Directorate to Meet Nuclear Safety Standards

The government has created 195 posts for the Directorate-General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) for the enforcement of all the international agreements/domestic laws relating to radiation and nuclear material detection during cross-border movement of persons and international cargo through the sea, land border stations, and airports.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday, consequent upon the creation of 195 posts for the Directorate-General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) vide Finance Division (Expenditure Wing)’s O.M., the Competent Authority has approved the allocation of these posts to the Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) and its Regional Directorates.

ALSO READ FBR Defines Powers of DG National Nuclear Detection Architecture

The FBR has also authorized the officers of the NNDA, FBR to exercise the powers and discharge the duties of the officers of Customs under the provisions of the Customs Act and invoke all the relevant provisions of the said Act.

The directorate-General of NNDA shall be based in Islamabad, headed by the Director General, assisted by two Deputy Directors General one each at Islamabad and Karachi, and the Director (HQ), Islamabad. The Directorate-General of NNDA shall have its regional offices in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. The Director General shall report to the FBR Chairman, Islamabad.

All directorates of the Directorate-General of NNDA shall be headed by a director and shall be assisted by additional directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, supervisors, assistant supervisors, radio portal monitor (RPM) operators, radio portal monitor (RPM) technicians, or officers with any other designation and officials of Customs, as are required.

ALSO READ X-Ray-Based Scanners of Customs May Pose Radiation Risk to Drivers

The Directorate General of NNDA shall be responsible for enforcement of all the international agreements, treaties, conventions, domestic laws, rules, and procedures relating to radiation and nuclear material detection with reference to cross-border movement of persons and international or bi-lateral cargo through the sea, land border stations and airports and domestic laws, rules and procedures relating to the inland movement of cargo and persons, through the respective Directorates.