FBR Defines Powers of DG National Nuclear Detection Architecture

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has defined the functions, jurisdiction, and powers of the newly established Directorate-General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA).

The Directorate-General of NNDA shall be based in Islamabad and headed by the Director General, assisted by two Deputy Directors General one each at Islamabad and Karachi, and the Director (HQ), Islamabad.

The Directorate-General of NNDA shall have its regional offices in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. The Director General shall report to the Chairman FBR. All Directorates of the Directorate General of NNDA shall be headed by a Director and shall be assisted by Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Supervisors, Assistant Supervisors, Radio Portal Monitor (RPM) Operators, Radio Portal Monitor (RPM) Technicians, or officers with any other designation and officials of Customs, as are required.

The Directorate-General of NNDA shall be responsible for enforcement of all the international agreements, treaties, conventions, domestic laws, rules, and procedures relating to radiation and nuclear material detection with reference to cross-border movement of persons and international or bi-lateral cargo through the sea, land border stations and airports and domestic laws, rules and procedures relating to the inland movement of cargo and persons, through the respective Directorates.

The Directorate-General of NNDA shall also supervise the functioning of the Directorates, furnish policy input to the Board on matters relating to designing and implementation of the nuclear detection architecture and maintain liaison with all stakeholders.

According to the notification, the jurisdiction of the Deputy General Director Islamabad will be the area of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB, and AJK.

The Deputy Director General, Islamabad shall supervise all Customs matters relating to nuclear and radioactive material detection and allied functions of the Directorates of NNDA in his/her jurisdiction; The Deputy Director General NNDA, Islamabad shall assist the Director General in all matters relating to the policy formulation and implementation of the NNDA; and Maintain liaison with all stakeholders in the area of his/her jurisdiction at the headquarter-level.

The jurisdiction of the Deputy Director General Karachi will be the area of Sindh and Baluchistan.

The Deputy Director General NNDA, Karachi shall supervise all Customs matters relating to nuclear and radioactive material detection and allied functions of the Directorates in his/her jurisdiction. He/she shall assist the Director General in all matters relating to the policy formulation and implementation of the NNDA; and maintain liaison with all stakeholders in the area of his/her jurisdiction.

The jurisdiction of the Director, Directorate of NNDA (HQ) Islamabad will be the area of Islamabad, Civil Division Rawalpindi, GB, and AJ&K. The jurisdiction of the Director of the Directorate of NNDA, Karachi shall be the Province of Sindh, the Directorate of NNDA, Lahore shall look at the matter of Punjab excluding Civil Division Rawalpindi, Director of Directorate of NNDA, Peshawar shall look to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director of Directorate of NNDA, Quetta will be responsible of the matter of Baluchistan.