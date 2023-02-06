Honda Advises Owners Not to Drive its Cars With Faulty Airbags

Honda and Acura issued a joint statement giving a “Do Not Drive” advisory. It was issued to 8,200 owners of 2001-2003 vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata airbags in the USA.

Honda issued recalls for the airbag inflators between 2008 and 2011. However, the owners never had them repaired, leaving around 8,200 Hondas prone to a major mishap.

ALSO READ Toyota to Mass Produce 100% Environmentally Friendly Cars This Year

The list of possibly faulty cars includes 2001-2003 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, Odyssey, and Pilot models as well as Acura 3.2 TL and CL models.

In the latest notice, Honda has advised the owners to not drive said vehicles until they get their airbags fixed. The company also offered free towing and free loaner vehicles to the owners.

ALSO READ CNG Stations Remained Open in Sindh Despite Closure Notice

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Takata’s Alpha airbags have a 50 percent failure rate due to faulty inflators. The metal shards shot into the driver’s face due to the inflator’s rupture might be fatal or cause life-altering damage.

NHTSA urges vehicle owners to promptly determine if their vehicle is affected by obliging by the recall.