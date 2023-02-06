“India Can Go to Hell”: Javed Miandad Lashes Out at BCCI’s Refusal to Visit Pakistan

Former captain, Javed Miandad lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for refusing to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media after BCCI officials issued a statement, Miandad stated, “India can go to hell if they do not want to come to Pakistan to play cricket.”

The former cricketer added that PCB should not be concerned about India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2023 because other teams are ready to tour for the event.

Miandad also criticized the International Cricket Council for failing to settle these issues, claiming that its existence is meaningless if it cannot control such things.

Miandad remarked that ICC should have one rule for every country and that if such teams do not follow it, regardless of how strong they are, they should be removed.

The legendary batter went on to say that BCCI is aware of the fate of the Men in Blue and that is the only reason it is forcing ACC to shift the venue to UAE.

“Even in our times, they would not play because they were afraid of consequences. India’s crowd is ‘nasty’. Whenever India would lose, no matter against whom, they would burn houses,” Miandad added.

Following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain, officials from the BCCI announced that the board has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

However, PCB has also responded harshly, stating that they will not participate in the World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India in October.