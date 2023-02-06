Pakistan Has Over 12 Bowlers Who Can Bowl Faster Than India’s Umran Malik: Sohail Khan

Veteran pacer, Sohail Khan has reacted to the recent discussion regarding Indian fast bowler, Umran Malik being compared to the former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar.

While speaking in an interview, the right-arm pacer stated that breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball record is only possible for a bowling machine, not a human.

“The reason is that the amount of hard work that Shoaib had put in, no one has. He used to complete 32 rounds in one day. I used to do 10 in a week,” Sohail said.

Sohail Khan further added that apart from current key pacers in the national team, there are plenty of fast bowlers in the domestic setup who can bowl faster than Umran.

Sohail Khan said that he has seen the Kashmir-born pacer play in one or two games. He is a good bowler, but that does not mean he will break Shoaib Akhtar’s record.

“I can count 12-15 players right now who play tape-ball cricket. If you go visit the trials organized by Lahore Qalandars, you will find many fast bowlers,” Sohail added.

It is worth noting that Umran clocked the fastest delivery by any Indian against Sri Lanka, registering 156 kph, on the speed gun and now hopes to break Shoaib Akhtar’s record.