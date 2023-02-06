Islamabad’s Biggest Park Has No Security Cameras Due to CDA’s Incompetence

The rape of a girl in Islamabad’s F-9 Park has raised concerns over women’s safety in the park. Despite efforts to improve security measures, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to install security cameras in the park.

According to official documents, the CDA had issued a tender for the installation of 100 security cameras and a control room in August 2022 and allocated Rs. 500 million for the project.

However, CDA officials have confirmed that no funds have been released for the project yet, leading to delays. The cable laying process for the security cameras has been completed, and 50 percent of the poles for the cameras have been installed inside the park.

The establishment of the control room is in its final stages of completion. Security cameras will be installed on the boundary wall and walking tracks.

CDA officials have claimed that the girl was raped in the forest area of the park, where there is no walking track, only a fire line. Only CDA vehicles are allowed to pass through the fire line.

The forest area is reserved for animals and entry is restricted with “No Entry” boards installed at the entry points.

The CDA officials have also acknowledged the lack of lighting in most of the forest area and revealed that the CDA is investigating the incident on its own.