Lahore’s Safari Park Opens Unique Interactive Snake House

A one-of-a-kind snake house has opened in Lahore’s Wildlife Safari Park, where guests can interact with several types of snakes.

Among the species in the snake house are uncommon pythons and cobras. Visitors, particularly kids, can interact with and photograph some of the snakes.

The snake house is special in the way that it contains several native snakes and dragons. All of the snakes maintained here are indigenous and were captured from various locations in Pakistan, with the black cobra being the most poisonous. As per the organizer, this is Pakistan’s largest cobra.

Based on the organizers’ statements, since these reptiles are a part of our environment, there is a need to raise awareness about them and make people less afraid of them.

ALSO READ CDA Officers Charged for Illegal Approval of Housing Society

Non-poisonous snakes can be handled and petted, according to Snake House manager Rana Naeem, while venomous snakes are housed in glass cages.