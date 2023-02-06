Mass Production Imminent as Tesla Begins Cybertruck Road Tests

Yesterday, a prototype Tesla Cybertruck was spotted doing on-road testing near the company headquarters in Palo Alto. The automaker plans to begin production of Cybertruck this summer as a part of its beta program.

A social media user Flavio Tronzano discovered the vehicle and posted its photo on his Instagram account. Although the version of the truck is unknown, speculations suggest that the one in the photo is a recent production prototype.

The truck has triangular side mirrors instead of side cameras, which appear to be generic. The report states current US rules will likely mandate changes to the side-mirror design as they are too small for a full-sized truck.

The rear tonneau cover and the side windows have not been seen operating on prototypes until now. While these features are of little significance, the report speculates that Tesla is speeding things along in terms of Cybertruck mass production.

Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, stated during the company’s Q4 2022 financial results conference call that more beta cars are on the horizon. In the same call, Musk highlighted that the company will begin mass production of the truck next year.