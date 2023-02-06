Shaun Tait Looks Back at Exciting Times as Bowling Coach of Pakistan

Former Australian pacer, Shaun Tait has opened up about his time as a bowling coach for the Pakistan national team, stating that he loved working with the bowlers.

In an interview, Shaun Tait stated that the past year had been exciting because the Pakistan pace unit performed exceptionally well under his coaching.

The former right-arm pacer stated that the Men in Green competed in the finals of two mega events, including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shaun Tait further added that the Green Shirts had a couple of games against arch-rival India in front of huge crowds, and fast bowlers bowled with sheer pace.

“That is what I liked as both a player and a coach. I enjoy watching bowlers entertain, run in to bowl quickly, and take wickets. So that was entertaining,” Tait stated.

In response to a question about the Test series against England, Tait stated that the visiting team was taking a different approach, whereas the home team had a couple of injuries at the start of the series.

Shaun Tait went on to say that the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf suffered injuries just at the start of the series which cost the national team to great extent.