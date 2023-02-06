Sindh Provides $4.1 Million Grant to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

The Sindh government granted a $4.1 million grant to upgrade the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi’s outdated Cyberknife devices and equipment.

The funding will be given to the Patients Aid Foundation (PAF), a non-profit organization (NGO) that helps underprivileged JPMC patients. As per Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the JPMC’s Cyberknife facility has a waitlist of 2,000 patients, the majority of whom are seeking care for brain tumors.

The technological innovation will cut treatment time from more than an hour to less than 15 minutes, allowing the unit to manage up to 30 patients per day.

The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) also declared a raise in the PAF’s yearly funding from Rs. 340 million to Rs. 540 million, as well as an increased number of additional hospital beds for the next financial year.

The Sindh government and PAF have struck a 25-year deal to manage different facilities at the JPMC and offer free treatment and diagnosis for patients from all over the country and from 15 other countries.

The JPMC is Pakistan’s only public-sector hospital that provides free PET scans, whereas private healthcare facilities typically charge up to Rs. 90,000 for a single scan.