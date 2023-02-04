Federal Govt Announces 60,000 Internships and 100,000 Laptops for Youth

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has announced an internship program for young graduates across the country. The program will provide 60,000 paid internships to eligible candidates.

He further stated that the federal government is providing scholarships to students accepted to the top 25 universities in the world, while 100,000 university students will be given laptops to help them develop digital skills.

ALSO READ UAE Issues Red and Yellow Alerts as Fog Intensifies

He remarked that during PML-N’s previous term, 1 million laptops were awarded to youth to develop a freelancing culture in the country.

Last month, Planning Minister also announced 20,000 scholarships for unemployed graduates while addressing an international summit on higher education and workforce development in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Two Major European Car Companies Are Coming to Pakistan

Those scholarships will be available to students in remote areas under the recently launched Youth Development Initiatives (YDI) by Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif.