Wikimedia Foundation Asks PTA to Unblock Wikipedia

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked access to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects following a dispute over sacrilegious content. The Wikimedia Foundation has demanded the immediate restoration of these services in the country.

PTA informed the foundation on February 1, 2023, that Wikipedia’s services have been degraded for 48 hours for failing to remove “unlawful” content as per the government’s orders.

The notification warned that a total block of Wikipedia may occur if the foundation doesn’t comply. As of February 3, Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects are no longer accessible in Pakistan.

The Wikimedia Foundation says that access to knowledge is a fundamental human right. Wikipedia, the world’s largest online encyclopedia, provides reliable information to millions of people and serves as a continuously expanding archive of history.

It offers individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to enhance the world’s comprehension of their beliefs, culture, and heritage.

Pakistan sees over 50 million monthly views on English Wikipedia, with Urdu and Russian Wikipedias following close behind. The country boasts a dedicated community of editors who contribute significant amounts of historical and educational material.

Wikipedia’s block in Pakistan denies the fifth-largest nation access to the world’s largest repository of free knowledge. If it persists, it will also result in the loss of access to Pakistan’s history, culture, and knowledge for everyone.

