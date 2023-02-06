World’s Largest Annual Scientific Dental Event Kicks Off Tomorrow in Dubai

The annual UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC) Dubai, the world’s largest annual scientific dental event, is set to kick off tomorrow.

The 27th edition of the annual three-day event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Authorities are expecting more than 66,000 visitors from 155 countries. South Korea will be this year’s Guest of Honor. Besides, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil will set up official country pavilions at the event.

4,800 international brands will showcase their latest tech products during the event. The AEEDC Dubai will give these brands a platform to sign long-term agreements with investors to meet local, regional, and international demand.

The AEEDC Dubai will also feature the 4th edition of AEEDC Dubai Stars, in which renowned influencers and celebrities will share their stories about how they cleared the obstacles that were hampering the pursuit of their passion.

The AEEDC Dubai Stars unites professionals and celebrities from around the world, turning the visions of participants and students into reality as they interact with top names in their field.