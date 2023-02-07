Bike Warehouse Catches Fire in Hyderabad Causing Millions in Losses

Yesterday, a fire broke out at a motorcycle warehouse near Resham Galli in Hyderabad.

According to 24News HD, the fire department rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames soon after the reported incident.

Authorities stated that the fire erupted due to a short circuit and resulted in significant damage. Bikes and parts worth millions of rupees were destroyed by fire. Although, fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

ALSO READ Proton Increases Price of Just One Car

According to details, the local residents reported the voltage instability to the authorities numerous times. They also reached out to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) with the complaint, but no action was taken to resolve the issue.

Not the First Incident

Unfortunately, this is not the first fire incident reported at an auto dealership. Late last year, Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) sustained a heavy loss of inventory due to a fire incident at a dealership.

ALSO READ Changan Drops Devastating Price Hike on Customers

According to details, a fire erupted at Kia United Motors — a company dealership in Rahim Yar Khan — due to a short circuit. The incident took place yesterday, obliterating 23 cars at the showroom.

Fortunately, the staff escaped as the rescue team promptly arrived at the scene and controlled the fire within a few hours.