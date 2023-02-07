Proton Increases Price of Just One Car

Al-Haj Automotive has increased the prices of just one variant of the Proton Saga. This is a curious development as other automakers have been increasing the prices of all cars like there is no tomorrow.

According to an official notification, the company has only increased the Proton Saga Standard Automatic price. Effective as of February 6, the new price of the cars is as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Proton Saga Standard A/T 2,999,000 3,299,000 300,000

It bears mentioning that this is Proton’s first price hike of 2023. The announcement for X70 variants, Saga Standart Manual, and ACE Automatic hasn’t been made yet. Like other automakers, Al-Haj Automotive has also cited the “current market conditions” as the cause for the hike.

On Monday, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the price of its automobiles for the second time in 2 weeks, showing that the price increase wave is still raging.

According to market reports, the persistent decline in the local currency value is causing automakers to increase prices. As long as the economy remains unstable, the automobile industry will likely continue to be a horror show.