Govt Permanently Expands Islamabad’s Red Zone

The federal government has made the decision to make the Red Zone in Islamabad bigger permanently for safety reasons, according to media reports.

Islamabad Police sources have stated that the government took this step to increase the restricted zone by three kilometers, due to security concerns and the potential for political demonstrations.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Makes It Illegal to Add Fuel Charge Adjustments to Electricity Bills

Zero Point, Third Avenue, Club Road, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital will also fall under the new Red Zone.

It is worth noting that the federal government made a temporary change to the Red Zone’s size last year, extending its radius to Zero Point.

ALSO READ Crucial Hours Ahead As Pakistan-IMF Policy Level Talks Begin Today

The change was made due to a call for a long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan.

The government declared certain areas, such as Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, and Bari Imam, to be part of the Red Zone. They also put a ban on any rallies, public gatherings, or meetings in these areas by using Section 144.