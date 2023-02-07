JS Bank’s Zindigi App Becomes One of Pakistan’s Top 5 Most Downloaded Financial Apps

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has efficaciously taken a prominent position as one of Pakistan’s 5 topmost downloaded apps in the financial category as per the ‘State of Apps Pakistan 2022’ Research Insights report by Data Darbar.

Pakistanis downloaded 3.52B apps in the last year, 35.4% more than the preceding year, making the country the fastest-growing app market amongst regional peers.

Zindigi is a cutting-edge digital banking service that has the objective of making life simple for its users.

Meeting the needs of the country’s burgeoning youth bulge, it is the first digital banking player to dedicatedly serve the unmet needs of Gen Z and Millennials by providing unique financial experiences.

Launched only a year ago, Zindigi has successfully established itself as a pioneer in the market by providing first-of-their-kind real financial use cases, such as investments in mutual funds and in-app stock trading, along with everyday payment features.

The financial app introduced Pakistan’s first customizable digital experience, due to which millions of customers joined Zindigi and appreciated its unparalleled digital experience.

In a short period of time, Zindigi has been able to revolutionize the wealth management category (mutual funds and stock trading) in Pakistan by increasing a largely stagnant market by a 4% increase in just one year.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi, said, “We are thrilled to have achieved such massive success in such a short span of time.”

“We are humbled to have been a trendsetter in the market and look forward to continuing innovating and providing our customers with the best financial solutions,” he added.