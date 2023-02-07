PMD Predicts Rain and Snowfall This Week

Western and upper parts of the country are likely to receive rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a westerly disturbance will enter the country on 8 February. It will spread to the upper parts on 9 February and will persist till 10 February.

Under the influence of this weather system, Murree, Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are likely to receive snowfall from 8 to 10 February.

Islamabad and upper and central Punjab districts are likely to get rain with wind and thunderstorm on 9 and 10 February. Meanwhile, parts of Balochistan are likely to receive light rain on 8 and 9 February.

The PMD has warned that snowfall may cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, and Bagh during the forecast period.

It has also pointed toward the possibility of landslides in upper KP, GB, AJK, Murree, and Galliyat. The PMD has advised tourists to exercise caution during the forecast period.