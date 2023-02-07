PEMRA Bans TV Channels From Covering Islamabad’s F-9 Park Rape Case

Instead of expediting the investigation into the horrific rape incident that took place in Islamabad’s F-9 Park and holding the culprits accountable, authorities are issuing decisions that expose their seriousness in dealing with cases of violence against women.
According to reports, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed TV channels from covering news regarding the F-9 rape case.
Apparently, PEMRA has taken this decision in order to ‘protect’ the identity of the victim. It should be noted here that all mainstream TV channels only reported facts about the incident without revealing any details about the victim.
However, PEMRA has stated that ‘certain’ TV channels revealed the details of the F-9 rape case victim, violating Clause 8 of Pemra Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, which includes guidelines for the coverage of incidents of accidents, violence, and crime.
PEMRA has imposed the latest ban under Section 27 (a) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, which states,
The Authority shall by order in writing, giving reasons therefore, prohibit any broadcast media or distribution service operator from broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing any program or advertisement if it is of the opinion that such particular program or advertisement is against the ideology of Pakistan or is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security or is pornographic, obscene or vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.